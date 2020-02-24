Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Superior Uniform Group (SGC) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.90, close to its 52-week low of $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Cra International, and Icf International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Superior Uniform Group with a $20.00 average price target.

Based on Superior Uniform Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.59 million.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries.