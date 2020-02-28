Superior Industries International (SUP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International (SUP) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.78, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 38.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Superior Industries International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on Superior Industries International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It offers its products to original equipment manufacturers for the automotive industry. The firm supplies cast aluminum wheels with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.