Superior Industries International (SUP) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Christine Brown- February 24, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International (SUP) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.91, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Superior Industries International.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Superior Industries International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It offers its products to original equipment manufacturers for the automotive industry. The firm supplies cast aluminum wheels with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts