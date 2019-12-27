Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer (SMCI), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.30, close to its 52-week high of $25.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Super Micro Computer with a $36.00 average price target.

Super Micro Computer’s market cap is currently $1.19B and has a P/E ratio of 15.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. manufactures servers and other computer products. The firm’s products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack, and server management.