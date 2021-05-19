Super League Gaming (SLGG) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Allen Klee from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Super League Gaming (SLGG), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.9% and a 24.5% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Super League Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Super League Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $779K and GAAP net loss of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.69 million.

Super League Gaming, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming. The company was founded by John Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.