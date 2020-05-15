Super League Gaming (SLGG) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Super League Gaming (SLGG) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 49.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Super League Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.75 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Super League Gaming has an average volume of 299.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Super League Gaming, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming. The company was founded by John Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.