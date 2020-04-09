SunTrust Robinson Thinks Stitch Fix’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.57, close to its 52-week low of $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.92, representing a 46.6% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.35 and a one-year low of $10.90. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 2.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.