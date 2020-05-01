SunTrust Robinson Thinks South State’s Stock is Going to Recover

SunTrust Robinson analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Buy rating on South State (SSB) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.15, close to its 52-week low of $48.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

South State has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.00, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.10 and a one-year low of $48.28. Currently, South State has an average volume of 323.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSB in relation to earlier this year.

South State Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. The company was founded on February 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Columbia, SC.