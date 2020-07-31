SunTrust Robinson Thinks Eventbrite’s Stock is Going to Recover

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Eventbrite (EB) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.55, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Eventbrite has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eventbrite’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.09 million and GAAP net loss of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.