SunTrust Robinson Thinks CarGurus’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus (CARG), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.76, close to its 52-week low of $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 50.2% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $31.17 average price target, implying an 89.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

CarGurus’ market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of 47.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.12.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services, and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

