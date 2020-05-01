SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Six Flags (SIX)

In a report released today, Michael Swartz from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Swartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Swartz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Fox Factory Holding, and Thor Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.83, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.53 and a one-year low of $8.75. Currently, Six Flags has an average volume of 4.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIX in relation to earlier this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

