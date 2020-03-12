SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Trade Desk (TTD)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk (TTD) today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 59.7% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $285.00, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $323.78 and a one-year low of $173.60. Currently, Trade Desk has an average volume of 1.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.