SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Match Group (MTCH)

In a report issued on December 19, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 75.0% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.53, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on December 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Match Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

Match Group, Inc. engages in providing dating products. Its brands include: Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. It operates through the following segments: Dating and Non-Dating. The Dating segment provides dating products.