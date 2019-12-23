SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG), with a price target of $2240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2028.00, close to its 52-week high of $2081.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2151.11 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2300.00 price target.

Based on Booking Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion and net profit of $1.95 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.77 billion.

Booking Holdings, Inc. is an online travel company, which provides travel and related services. It offers accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties. The company provides services through Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, rentalcars.com and OpenTable brands.