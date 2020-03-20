SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Yelp (YELP)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Matthew Thornton maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.71, close to its 52-week low of $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 35.6% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard, and Rubicon Project.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $36.10.

The company has a one-year high of $40.99 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Yelp has an average volume of 1.02M.

Yelp, Inc. engages in the provision of an one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect, and transact with local businesses of all sizes. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, Transactions, and Other services.