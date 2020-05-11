SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

In a report released today, Welles Fitzpatrick from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzpatrick has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.0% and a 25.0% success rate. Fitzpatrick covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Extraction Oil & Gas, and HighPoint Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners with a $11.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.36 million and GAAP net loss of $47.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.25 million and had a net profit of $1.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More on KRP: