SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eventbrite (EB)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.95, close to its 52-week low of $5.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eventbrite with a $16.00 average price target, representing a 156.4% upside. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.05 and a one-year low of $5.77. Currently, Eventbrite has an average volume of 1.21M.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.