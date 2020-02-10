SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix (SFIX) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 74.7% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, implying a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.72 and a one-year low of $16.99. Currently, Stitch Fix has an average volume of 1.86M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SFIX in relation to earlier this year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized Fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.