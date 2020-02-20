SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Inovalon (INOV)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Sandy Draper maintained a Buy rating on Inovalon (INOV) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.80, close to its 52-week high of $22.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 75.9% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovalon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.33, which is a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.99 and a one-year low of $11.50. Currently, Inovalon has an average volume of 392.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded on September 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.