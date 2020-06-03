SunTrust Robinson Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Everi Holdings (EVRI)

In a report released today, Neal Dingmann from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Everi Holdings (EVRI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.9% and a 34.1% success rate. Dingmann covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.33, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Everi Holdings’ market cap is currently $569.9M and has a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EVRI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michael Rumbolz, the CEO of EVRI bought 50,000 shares for a total of $186,000.

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino gaming industry. It operates through the Games and FinTech segments. The Games segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer patrons gaming entertainment related experiences such as: leased gaming equipment; sales and maintenance related services of gaming equipment; gaming systems; and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment includes gaming establishments to offer patrons cash access services and products including: access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions; check-related services; fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services; compliance, audit and data software; casino credit data; and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.