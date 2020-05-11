SunTrust Robinson Remains a Hold on Ovintiv (OVV)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv (OVV) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.86, close to its 52-week low of $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.4% and a 34.1% success rate. Dingmann covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.23, which is a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.50 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, Ovintiv has an average volume of 10.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OVV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ovintiv, Inc. produces and develops multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas producing plays. The firm operates through the following segments: Canadian Operations, USA Operations and Market Optimization. The Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Market Optimization segment’s activities are managed by the Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals team, which is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s proprietary production to third party customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.