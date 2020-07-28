SunTrust Robinson Remains a Hold on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Hold rating on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 52.3% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Capstar Financial Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Capstar Financial Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.54 million and net profit of $1.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.04 million and had a net profit of $5.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSTR in relation to earlier this year.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of CapStar Bank. Its products and services include: commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services; and correspondent banking services. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.