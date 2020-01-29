SunTrust Robinson Remains a Buy on Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 75.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.03, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Facebook’s market cap is currently $621.2B and has a P/E ratio of 34.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.61.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FB: