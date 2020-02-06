SunTrust Robinson Remains a Buy on Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.94, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.00 and a one-year low of $93.53. Currently, Expedia has an average volume of 3.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXPE in relation to earlier this year.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Core OTA, trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia.