SunTrust Robinson Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Lendingtree (TREE)

Brian Anderson- February 25, 2020, 7:56 AM EDT

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Lendingtree (TREE), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $341.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $376.57.

Lendingtree’s market cap is currently $4.44B and has a P/E ratio of 682.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.40.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans.

