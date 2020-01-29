SunTrust Robinson Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Cimpress (CMPR)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Cimpress (CMPR), with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 75.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Cimpress has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $128.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cimpress’ market cap is currently $3.04B and has a P/E ratio of 25.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.