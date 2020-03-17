SunTrust Robinson Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released today, Sandy Draper from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Healthequity (HQY), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.29, close to its 52-week low of $36.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Allscripts, and Inovalon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthequity with a $67.63 average price target, a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Based on Healthequity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $190K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $13.12 million.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors.