SunTrust Robinson Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

In a report released today, Sandy Draper from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Veeva Systems.

Health Catalyst has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

The company has a one-year high of $49.85 and a one-year low of $17.48. Currently, Health Catalyst has an average volume of 441.4K.

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

