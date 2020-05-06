SunTrust Robinson Maintains Their Buy Rating on frontdoor (FTDR)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor (FTDR), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.25, which is a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on frontdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $300 million and net profit of $19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTDR in relation to earlier this year.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.