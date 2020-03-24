SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Hold Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Hold with an average price target of $37.14, implying a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $19.34B and has a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.