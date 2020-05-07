SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Hold Rating on Central Garden Pet (CENT)

In a report released today, William Chappell from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Central Garden Pet (CENT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Chappell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Constellation Brands, and Energizer Holdings.

Central Garden Pet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.69 and a one-year low of $22.40. Currently, Central Garden Pet has an average volume of 99.65K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the innovation, production, and distribution of branded private label products for the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment consists of Four Paws Products, TFH Publications, Kaytee, Aquatics, Interpet, Pets International, Breeder’s Choice, and Life Sciences. The Garden segment consists of Pennington Seed, Matthews Four Seasons, Grant’s, AMBRANDS, Lilly Miller, the Pottery Group, Gulfstream, and GKI/Bethlehem Lighting. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.