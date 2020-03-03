SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Hold Rating on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Joon Lee maintained a Hold rating on AnaptysBio (ANAB) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.21, close to its 52-week low of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

AnaptysBio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, implying a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $83.10 and a one-year low of $10.00. Currently, AnaptysBio has an average volume of 582.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANAB in relation to earlier this year.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. Its pipeline includes ANB020, ANB019, and checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies.