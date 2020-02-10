SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Buy Rating on CarGurus (CARG)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus (CARG) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarGurus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00.

CarGurus’ market cap is currently $3.73B and has a P/E ratio of 91.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 249 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARG in relation to earlier this year.

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. It offers proprietary technology, search algorithms, and innovative data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. The firm operates through the following segments: United States and International.

