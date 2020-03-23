SunTrust Robinson Keeps Their Buy Rating on Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.07, close to its 52-week low of $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.79, implying a 157.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Based on Expedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion and net profit of $76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.56 billion and had a net profit of $17 million.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia.