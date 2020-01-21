SunTrust Robinson Keeps Their Buy Rating on Edison International (EIX)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Ali Agha maintained a Buy rating on Edison International (EIX) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.76, close to its 52-week high of $77.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Agha is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Agha covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Centerpoint Energy, and Pnm Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edison International with a $79.38 average price target, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Edison International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.74 billion and net profit of $471 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.01 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.43 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.