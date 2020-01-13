SunTrust Robinson Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cardlytics (CDLX)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Cardlytics (CDLX) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.21, close to its 52-week high of $78.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 75.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardlytics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.60.

Based on Cardlytics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDLX in relation to earlier this year.

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel.