SunTrust Robinson Keeps a Hold Rating on Icon (ICLR)

In a report released today, Sandy Draper from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Icon (ICLR), with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.00, close to its 52-week low of $127.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Allscripts, and Inovalon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Icon is a Hold with an average price target of $171.14, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $178.99 and a one-year low of $127.56. Currently, Icon has an average volume of 257.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.