SunTrust Robinson Keeps a Buy Rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report released today, Robyn Karnauskas from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Karnauskas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 53.5% success rate. Karnauskas covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.17, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $59.89 and a one-year low of $30.80. Currently, PTC Therapeutics has an average volume of 982.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PTCT in relation to earlier this year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.