SunTrust Robinson Keeps a Buy Rating on FB Financial (FBK)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Buy rating on FB Financial (FBK) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FB Financial with a $21.25 average price target.

FB Financial’s market cap is currently $716.4M and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside Banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.