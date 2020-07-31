SunTrust Robinson Believes SVMK (SVMK) Won’t Stop Here

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali reiterated a Buy rating on SVMK (SVMK) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.98, close to its 52-week high of $24.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SVMK is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.60, implying a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.74 and a one-year low of $9.35. Currently, SVMK has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SVMK in relation to earlier this year.

SVMK, Inc. engages in the provision of survey software products. Its People Powered Data platform enables organizations of any size to have conversations at scale to deliver customer, employee, and market insights. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.