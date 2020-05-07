SunTrust Robinson Believes Peloton Interactive (PTON) Still Has Room to Grow

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.03, close to its 52-week high of $39.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

Read More on PTON: