SunTrust Robinson Believes Alphabet (GOOGL) Won’t Stop Here

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) yesterday and set a price target of $1850.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1538.37, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1665.50, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1420.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.16 billion and net profit of $6.84 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.34 billion and had a net profit of $6.66 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More on GOOGL: