Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 49.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriot Vacations, and CorePoint Lodging.

Sunstone Hotel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sunstone Hotel’s market cap is currently $3B and has a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.