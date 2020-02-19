Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Richard Hightower from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.34.

Hightower has an average return of 53.0% when recommending Sunstone Hotel.

According to TipRanks.com, Hightower is ranked #2180 out of 5925 analysts.

Sunstone Hotel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sunstone Hotel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $44.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $75.96 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.