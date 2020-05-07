Sunrun (RUN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Sunrun (RUN), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

Sunrun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.29.

Sunrun’s market cap is currently $1.67B and has a P/E ratio of 67.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RUN in relation to earlier this year.

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.