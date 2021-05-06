Sunrun (RUN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Susquehanna and Goldman Sachs gave Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Evercore ISI. Analyst James West reiterated a Buy rating on Sunrun today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.84.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.9% and a 32.5% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Precision Drilling.

Sunrun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.43, representing an 81.1% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Sunrun’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $320 million and GAAP net loss of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $12.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RUN in relation to earlier this year.

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.