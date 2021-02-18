SunPower (SPWR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on SunPower (SPWR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

SunPower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.63.

The company has a one-year high of $57.52 and a one-year low of $2.64. Currently, SunPower has an average volume of 8.72M.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments: The SunPower Energy Services Segment deals with the sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region including direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction. The SunPower Technologies Segment involves technology development, worldwide solar panel manufacturing operations, equipment supply to resellers, commercial and residential end-customers outside of North America. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.