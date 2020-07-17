Sunoco (SUN) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Sunoco (SUN), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunoco with a $26.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.09 and a one-year low of $10.46. Currently, Sunoco has an average volume of 646.3K.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations. The Marketing segment offer dealers the opportunity to participate in merchandise purchasing and promotional programs arranged with vendors. Other segment includes the Partnership’s retail operations in Hawaii and New Jersey, credit card services, and franchise royalties. The company was founded in June 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.