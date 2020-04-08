Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. gave Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 46.6% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunnova Energy International with a $19.13 average price target, implying a 78.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Sunnova Energy International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.61 million and GAAP net loss of $17.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $40.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NOVA in relation to earlier this year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded in January, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

