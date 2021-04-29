Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Raymond James gave Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Evercore ISI. Analyst Sean Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is ranked #4365 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunnova Energy International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.88, a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Sunnova Energy International’s market cap is currently $4.49B and has a P/E ratio of -14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NOVA in relation to earlier this year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded in January, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.